Welcome Aeroproyecto To FlightSim.Com Store

Today I would like to announce that Aeroproyecto is the latest designer to add their products to the FlightSim.Com Store. Edgar Guinart has been designing aircraft since 1999 for a variety of sims and his latest is the Cessna 172N for FSX and Prepar3D.

The Cessna 172N comes in four variations, from the standard version popular with flight schools and private pilots, to a taildragger, floatplane and the "Beast" bush plane.