  • Just Flight - Traffic Global Updated With GA Aircraft

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-29-2020 02:39 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - Traffic Global for X-Plane 11 Update

    Changelog v1.0.9672

    This release is all about GA aircraft. These are not defined by predetermined schedules, but generated dynamically. There are a number of model fixes, additional help for VR users, plus the usual range of small improvements and fixes. Please see the list below for details and the updated manual for full information on the new GA support.

    About Traffic Global

    Traffic Global for X-Plane 11 provides high quality animated AI aircraft models in authentic liveries and with full 3D sound and lighting and effects. Installation is simple and the software is ready to run "out the box".

    Traffic Global comes with 65 aircraft types and over 860 liveries covering most of the world's airlines. Over 600,000 flights are included by default and these cover more than 3,000 global airports with complex, multi-point, multi-day flight schedules. New or altered aircraft liveries can be easily added and do not require any additional configuration.

    Traffic Global loads everything in the background and is usually ready to go as soon as your flight starts. Even with hundreds of AI aircraft on screen and more being simulated nearby, simulator performance is barely affected.

    The AI aircraft respond to the movements of your aircraft as you move around an airport and the software is compatible with all third-party airports. Seven new controllable external views allow you to follow individual AI aircraft and three new control windows are also included: a radar display centred on your aircraft, a flight board which is switchable between all nearby airports and a flight plan display showing nearby airports, taxiways and flying aircraft.

    Purchase Traffic Global for Mac
    Purchase Traffic Global for Windows

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios sr22 taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video vienna virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Microsoft Flight Simulator - New Ideas - New Beginnings

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21215-Microsoft-Flight-Simulator-New-Ideas-New-Beginnings

    Last Post By: btwallis Today, 03:59 PM Go to last post
    crustydog

    Flight Plan Waypoint Bypass Question

    Thread Starter: crustydog

    I will ask as a general question and realize the answer may vary depending on aircraft and which flight mgmt system is being used. Hopefully, it is...

    Last Post By: marksinclair Today, 03:45 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: 737-400 In MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21221-737-400-In-MSFS

    Last Post By: kiwikid Today, 03:33 PM Go to last post
    Energizer23

    Engine Starting

    Thread Starter: Energizer23

    Can’t get Barron started without using ctl E.

    Last Post By: bam1220 Today, 03:07 PM Go to last post