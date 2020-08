Navigraph Announces MSFS 2020 Navdata Updates

Here is the latest addition to our navdata services - the MSFS 2020 Navdata Updates. Based on Jeppesen navigational data this service distributes the most comprehensive dataset of its kind - geographically as well as technically - to bring your simulator up to date!

In this example we have added ILS 27 to KYKM and it matches nicely with the information in Navigraph Charts.

