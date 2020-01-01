Orbx - Vienna International Airport For MSFS

Willkommen Vienna!

Vienna International Airport (LOWW) for Microsoft Flight Simulator, brought to you by Gaya Simulations, is available now on OrbxDirect.

A big hit in Prepar3D and X-Plane, Vienna has been rebuilt from the ground up for Microsoft Flight Simulator, making use of features like the sim's native jetway functionality, with custom assets, and support for incredible animations which makes the scenery feel more alive.

Vienna International Airport is an exciting destination in central Europe, with plenty of opportunities to reach new destinations.

