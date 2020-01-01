  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios sr22 taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video vienna virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aelorean

    Amphibious aircrafts?

    Thread Starter: Aelorean

    I was surprised that FS2020 was released without at least one amphibious aircraft in the base package. I haven't checked the more expensive...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:36 AM Go to last post
    Capt.Charlier

    Virtual Airlines and their thoughts

    Thread Starter: Capt.Charlier

    Hi dear fellow pilots in the virtual skies. In the past few years i noticed that many VA's are born and died again, or a community with 1 - 20...

    Last Post By: Capt.Charlier Today, 11:23 AM Go to last post
    azzaro

    La Belle Province

    Thread Starter: azzaro

    There seems to be a flood of Canadian FS2020 uploads today. Who am I to buck the trend? Here are some shots of Quebec City in all its old world...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:19 AM Go to last post
    orhanyavuz

    *** Turkish air force f-16 pars team

    Thread Starter: orhanyavuz

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post