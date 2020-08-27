Microsoft Flight Simulator - New Ideas - New Beginnings

Microsoft Flight Simulator - New Ideas - New Beginnings By MrYorkiesWorld

Introduction

Hello everyone, my name is MrYorkiesWorld. I've been writing articles and content for FlightSim.Com for quite some time now, and I'm extremely excited to be writing this article at a time when we are about to enter into yet another extremely exciting time in the world of flight simulation. I say "about", because even though the simulator is now released, there will likely be an ever-expanding growth to it with regards to updates, fixes, improvements and third-party developer content!

The History of MrYorkiesWorld & Flight Simulation

It has been around 37 years since the very first Microsoft Flight Simulator was released for IBM compatible PCs. Microsoft Flight Simulator 1.0 was released all the way back in November 1982, when things looked very different to what they do today (see image above).

For me, Flight Simulation became something of a favourite hobby of mine around 2002 - 2003, when Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight was released. I then moved on to the newer versions as soon as they became available and also tested out the previous versions right back to the very first. Obviously, the hardware back then ran pretty well, without the need to render too many complicated tasks, which is very different to the story we tell today in our community!

In 2014, or around that time, I began making YouTube content aimed at Flight Simulation. I would carefully watch and learn as other flight simulation enthusiasts such as Matt Davies, Chewwy94 and others showed us how to fly aircraft around the virtual skies in a more realistic way than what I was used to. My love for the hobby only increased from there.

Modern-Day Simming

Both Lockheed Martin and Laminar Research have graced us with amazing simulators over the years, with the latest being Prepar3D V5, and X-Plane 11. These simulators are both very advanced platforms allowing us to simulate real-world flights in a very realistic and accurate fashion.

I've never been a fan of comparing one simulator to another, but Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 literally blows everything else we've seen out of the water. Coming from someone who has seen most versions of the Flight Simulator series, as well as simulators not related to Microsoft at all, I can say first hand that my experience with the Alpha, Beta, Preview Build, and now the released version, has opened my eyes wider than anything else.

With P3D and X-Plane we see sophisticated systems, weather add-ons, texture packs, sound packs, add-on aircraft and scenery, plus 3rd party airports to name just a few, which help enhance the base platform. However, nobody would have thought that Microsoft would then come up with something such as Flight Simulator (2020), which comes packed with many of the features mentioned above as standard.

In today's society, flight simulation is getting more and more complex and accurate, with professional pilots using flight simulation platforms alongside lifelike physical/motion simulators. This allows people the chance to get as close as it gets to the real thing, especially in terms of flight planning and preparation. On top of this, we can also safely train for all eventualities, such as engine failures, pressurisation issues and missed approaches, without ever needing to put ourselves in any real danger.