    Virtualcol Labor Day Sale

    Though the actual Labor Day is still a week away, Virtualcol wanted to get a jump on things and today has started their Labor Day Sale. For just a few days, they are offering all of their aircraft at 35% off the usual price. Virtualcol makes some of the most popular planes for FS2004, FSX and Prepar3D and at reasonable prices too.

    The sale includes their best-selling Airbus A220 Series Pack plus other favorites like the CRJ, ATR, Dash 8, Dornier 328 and many more. Visit the FlightSim.Com Store today and take a look.

