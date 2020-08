X-Plane 11.50 RC2 Available

The team over at Laminar Research have made 11.50 Release Candidate 2 available for download (users need to run the X-Plane installer and select "beta").

X-Plane 11.50 Release Notes | X-Plane

Bug fixes:

Updated Honeycomb .joy file

Updated Italian translation

XPD-10804 Hopefully fixed crashing in paging plan

XPD-10805 This fixes 3 race conditions in the location task

XPD-10990 Probing terrain might be skewed

XPD-10995 Fixed shadows cut off on GL

