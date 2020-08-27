Microsoft Flight Simulator August 27th, 2020 Development Update

We are in the final stages of prepping the upcoming patch for release next week. The team has been actively working on addressing issues impacting download and installation issues as a priority for this patch. We appreciate all the feedback from the community and we are hard at work updating the feedback snapshot and development roadmap, which we hope to release within the next few weeks!

Development Update

PATCH UPDATE COMING WITHIN 7 DAYS.

Patch contains fixes to reduce crash and installation issues, along with other bug fixes and improvements.

The team would like to thank the community for all your feedback!

ONCE THE PATCH HAS BEEN RELEASED – To install the patch, simply close Microsoft Flight Simulator and and relaunch.

