Review: Orbx Leeds Bradford Airport For MSFS

Review: Orbx Leeds Bradford Airport For Microsoft Flight Simulator By MrYorkiesWorld

Introduction

Hello there guys, my name is MrYorkiesWorld, and once again I'm back with yet another scenery review. This time around we're taking a look at the new Orbx Leeds Bradford Airport package for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The airport itself carries the ICAO code of EGNM. It's a fantastic piece of scenery that runs really well inside the simulator, so I'm excited to tell everyone about it.

As always, I'd like to thank my good friend Dominic Smith, and the team over at FlightSim.Com for providing me with a copy of this scenery from Orbx. it truly is remarkable.

Performance

The performance at Leeds Bradford is pretty impressive as I was able to get frame rates of between 45 and 60 FPS depending on what aircraft I was using, along with what weather and also time of day. I noticed the usual stuttering from the simulator when panning around or using SimConnect-reliant programs such as LittleNavMap, but overall, I was happy to get a pretty good flying experience from this airport.

When reviewing scenery, I like to do a few circuits at low altitudes in the Cessna or similar light aircraft so as to see things up close. It's all fine and dandy flying over at 3,000+ feet, but I think the real beauty comes from seeing things up close and personal at around 1,000 to 1,500 feet in the air, possibly less on occasions.

Night Lighting

I haven't been able to see any negatives with any scenery in Flight Simulator 2020 at night as the sim just looks simply incredible. However, I did take the time to see what Leeds Bradford looked like at night, and yet again I was very impressed with how things looked in regards to dynamic lighting around the airport, as well as the lighting of the runway, apron and taxiways. The terminal buildings looked pretty nice as well.

Night lighting is difficult to do, because all it needs is one badly lit object to let the whole scenery down. However, in the case of Leeds Bradford, the overall effect was really nice. Orbx have done a fantastic job in my opinion with the textures also looking crisp even in low light.

I love how things look in the evening or early morning as well - there's nothing quite like the lovely view of an early morning or late evening shot taken at this airport. Everything just looks stunning!

One thing I didn't like though were the "floating" lights we seem to have in the simulator at present. This doesn't seem to be isolated to Leeds Bradford, and so it's not Orbx' fault, but I wonder if there might have been some way for Orbx to get around this?

Graphics, Textures And Models

When it comes to the modelling and texturing of Leeds Bradford, it's safe to say that it looks absolutely stunning. When using the "drone camera" I was able to see some really nice-looking textures and effects.

One of the things I didn't like though was how some of the textures, despite most of them being really good, seemed a little blurry. I could tell when closing in on the terminal buildings and the signage and advertisements that the texture quality seemed a little low. I also noticed some cars from the car park seemed to be incorrectly placed making them look as if they had crashed through the billboards which is a bit unrealistic.

Some of the warning and hazard signs featured around the airport were also a little blurry when viewed close up, but for the sake of actually flying into and out of the airport, it's really not that important at all.

Orbx have done a good job at recreating the runway at Leeds Bradford, as the textures look really crisp. Not only that, but the PAPI lights seem to work well and are accurate.

However, I do think some of the areas such as near the entrance to the airport need a bit of work, as they are very blurry and of poor quality. It literally goes from being a really good set of visuals on the terminal buildings, to what looks like grass and blurry road textures just outside the front doors, so perhaps these issues can be addressed in future updates?

Accuracy

So having seen Leeds Bradford Airport on Bing and Google Maps, and also from various other sources online, it's clear that Orbx have done a really good job at mimicking (within limitations), that of its real life counterpart. Yes, there are differences in building textures and models, but when viewed in its entirety, these come across as minor and overall, I'm satisfied with how that things look.

Price Point And Marketplace

Leeds Bradford Airport is available in both the Orbx Central app, as well as inside the Microsoft Flight Simulator store for around £13.67 GBP, and in my opinion, at this price, it's definitely worth purchasing.

Orbx seem to have lowered a lot of their prices on products as of late, which seems to tie in with many peoples' expectations that prices would plummet (at least temporarily) once the new simulator was released. That said though, even though their prices have lowered, their quality seems (for the most part), to have stayed the same, and in the case of Leeds Bradford Airport, I think the price is spot on.

Final Verdict

Overall, when it comes to visuals, Orbx have really impressed me with this piece of scenery. Leeds Bradford is one of the airports in the simulator that I'll probably be visiting quite often once the PMDG and Aerosoft aircraft are released, and even for now with my short VFR flights in lighter aircraft, I seem to be visiting the airport quite a bit.

MrYorkiesWorld



Purchase Orbx - Leeds Bradford Airport for MSFS



Review: Orbx Leeds Bradford Airport Prepar3D

Review: Orbx Leeds Bradford Airport X-Plane