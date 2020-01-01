Aerosoft Releases Freeware Paderborn/Lippstadt For MSFS

First Aerosoft DLC for the new MSFS for free!
We are proud to present our first Microsoft Flight Simulator airport DLC and it comes for free!
Located in Germany, North Rhine Westfalia, Paderborn Airport offers a short hop to most central European airports and hubs or it can just be your home base for scenic VFR flights in the local area.
Features
- Detailed recreation of Paderborn airport
- Custom aerial images covering the airport and surrounding area
- Current runway, taxiway and stand layouts
- Custom taxiway signage
- Realistic night time lighting
- Accurate depiction of the terminal interior
- Custom jetway models
- Custom windsock models
You can download the free version of Paderborn/Lippstadt for MSFS here (3.6 GB):
https://cdn1.aerosoft.com/paderborn-msfs.php
Source
Aerosoft - Airport Barcelona For X-Plane 11
Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS
Aerosoft Previews First MSFS Airport Scenery
vBulletin Message