Aerosoft Releases Freeware Paderborn/Lippstadt For MSFS

First Aerosoft DLC for the new MSFS for free!

We are proud to present our first Microsoft Flight Simulator airport DLC and it comes for free!

Located in Germany, North Rhine Westfalia, Paderborn Airport offers a short hop to most central European airports and hubs or it can just be your home base for scenic VFR flights in the local area.

Features

Detailed recreation of Paderborn airport

Custom aerial images covering the airport and surrounding area

Current runway, taxiway and stand layouts

Custom taxiway signage

Realistic night time lighting

Accurate depiction of the terminal interior

Custom jetway models

Custom windsock models

You can download the free version of Paderborn/Lippstadt for MSFS here (3.6 GB):

https://cdn1.aerosoft.com/paderborn-msfs.php

Source

Aerosoft - Airport Barcelona For X-Plane 11

Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS

Aerosoft Previews First MSFS Airport Scenery