  • Aerosoft Releases Freeware Paderborn/Lippstadt For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-27-2020 11:32 AM  Number of Views: 163  
    1 Comment

    Aerosoft Releases Freeware Paderborn/Lippstadt For MSFS

    First Aerosoft DLC for the new MSFS for free!

    We are proud to present our first Microsoft Flight Simulator airport DLC and it comes for free!

    Located in Germany, North Rhine Westfalia, Paderborn Airport offers a short hop to most central European airports and hubs or it can just be your home base for scenic VFR flights in the local area.

    Aerosoft Releases Freeware Paderborn/Lippstadt For MSFS

    Features

    • Detailed recreation of Paderborn airport
    • Custom aerial images covering the airport and surrounding area
    • Current runway, taxiway and stand layouts
    • Custom taxiway signage
    • Realistic night time lighting
    • Accurate depiction of the terminal interior
    • Custom jetway models
    • Custom windsock models

    Aerosoft Releases Freeware Paderborn/Lippstadt For MSFS

    Aerosoft Releases Freeware Paderborn/Lippstadt For MSFS

    You can download the free version of Paderborn/Lippstadt for MSFS here (3.6 GB):

    https://cdn1.aerosoft.com/paderborn-msfs.php

    Source
    Aerosoft - Airport Barcelona For X-Plane 11
    Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS
    Aerosoft Previews First MSFS Airport Scenery

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    1 Comment
    1. b757jonny's Avatar
      b757jonny - Today, 01:45 PM
      Thank you very much!

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    loki

    Free Airport from Aerosoft

    Thread Starter: loki

    Aerosoft has released a free airport. See the lionk below. ...

    Last Post By: Kapitan Today, 01:42 PM Go to last post
    sky44

    How to re-install MSFS2020

    Thread Starter: sky44

    I have too many problems and would like to re-install the game but can't find a way in the files nor in MS Store, Thank you.

    Last Post By: tones777 Today, 01:35 PM Go to last post
    learpilot

    Flap Settings

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    I have a Throttletek !! I cannot get the flaps to go in increments just 0 to full how about you guys ??any suggestions

    Last Post By: learpilot Today, 01:26 PM Go to last post
    learpilot

    Can You Advance Time In Long Flights

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    Like in FSX you could advance time 2x,4x,8x 16x and so on for long jet flights. Am I missing it or is there no provision for this ???

    Last Post By: learpilot Today, 01:24 PM Go to last post