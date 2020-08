Vidan Design Previews MSFS Scenery For Billund

Having previously announced plans to create MSFS scenery for Billund Airport EKBI, as well as Bornholm Airport EKRN and Aalborg Airport EKYT, today Vidan Design has offered a few new screen shots of how Billund will look in Microsoft Flight Simulator. No new details have been offered however.

Source

