LatinVFR Previews KMIA For MSFS

Miami KMIA for MSFS coming soon:

Native airport created on MSFS sloped runway/taxiway aprons. Customized jetways Full PBR buildings Discounted price for those who own KMIA only available on LVFR webshop, simmarket and PC aviator

These are WIP shots. More info to follow soon.

