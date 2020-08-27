Malaysia Virtual Airlines Marks 10th Anniversary

Today the 27th of August 2020 marks the 10th birthday of Malaysia Virtual Airlines. In the 10 years we have been operating, we have had some turbulence and some wind shear, but we kept on flying and are going to continue to fly into the future. We have some good plans going forward, and some exciting plans too. We hope to make some new partnerships that could benefit members of MVA. With a milestone of 10 years, a new site design will be launched later in the day. We are always looking for new pilots to join our VA.

Bellow are some staff positions we need filled:

Chief Pilots

HR Director

Events Director

Fleet Manager

If you would like to help out at MVA please send an email to [email protected] with subject line as "position name" application. Include in the body:

Full name

Email

Pilot ID

Position applied for

For chief pilots only:

Aircraft

Info about yourself

Previous Staff positions at other VA's

