DCS World 2.5.6.54046 Open Beta

DCS World
- Shader compilation error on big display resolution - fixed
- Added some single missions for Syria map: A-10C, Mi-8, Su-27
- ME. Added a new country Lebano
- ME. Combined Joint Task Forces Red, Combined Joint Task Forces Blue, United Nations Peacekeepers - added as new countries
DCS C-101 Aviojet by AvioDev
- Improved cockpit textures
- Fixed the following textures: standby horizon, RMI indexes and brightness of V/UHF, VHF and NAV transfer push-buttons of C-101CC rear cockpit
- NS 430 is now available for rear cockpit, both for C-101EB and C-101CC. Added setup option to Mission Editor
- Reduced brightness of C-101EB Flight Director buttons
- Added transfer over the network of IFR hood and NS 430 presence and position
- Updated EN and ES localizations
- Formation lights switch is operative again
- Removed power up/cool down times of formation lights. They get now desired brightness instantly
- Fixed wing tip formation lights flickering
DCS SA-342 by Polychop Simulations
- Adjusted gunsight / mistral sight glass opacity and reflectiveness
DCS MiG-19P by RAZBAM
- ARK-5 Frequency tuning handle issues fixed
- Damage not transferring to FM physics correctly in some cases
- Increase allowed roll rate tolerance for aileron damage effect from 90 to 120 degrees per second
