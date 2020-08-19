  • DCS World 2.5.6.54046 Open Beta

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-27-2020 10:32 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    DCS World 2.5.6.54046 Open Beta

    DCS World

    • Shader compilation error on big display resolution - fixed
    • Added some single missions for Syria map: A-10C, Mi-8, Su-27
    • ME. Added a new country Lebano
    • ME. Combined Joint Task Forces Red, Combined Joint Task Forces Blue, United Nations Peacekeepers - added as new countries

    DCS C-101 Aviojet by AvioDev

    • Improved cockpit textures
    • Fixed the following textures: standby horizon, RMI indexes and brightness of V/UHF, VHF and NAV transfer push-buttons of C-101CC rear cockpit
    • NS 430 is now available for rear cockpit, both for C-101EB and C-101CC. Added setup option to Mission Editor
    • Reduced brightness of C-101EB Flight Director buttons
    • Added transfer over the network of IFR hood and NS 430 presence and position
    • Updated EN and ES localizations
    • Formation lights switch is operative again
    • Removed power up/cool down times of formation lights. They get now desired brightness instantly
    • Fixed wing tip formation lights flickering

    DCS SA-342 by Polychop Simulations

    • Adjusted gunsight / mistral sight glass opacity and reflectiveness

    DCS MiG-19P by RAZBAM

    • ARK-5 Frequency tuning handle issues fixed
    • Damage not transferring to FM physics correctly in some cases
    • Increase allowed roll rate tolerance for aileron damage effect from 90 to 120 degrees per second

    Read More...
    DCS: Syria Map Coming 19 August 2020
    DCS: Introducing Syria Map - Golan Strike

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MS Kelley

    Manual Cache problem

    Thread Starter: MS Kelley

    I seem to have no option to setup a manual cache. The box is grayed out. I am connected to a server and I do have a rolling cache setup of 64 GB. ...

    Last Post By: stempski Today, 12:02 PM Go to last post
    surrodox2001

    How to Limit thrust of a engine?

    Thread Starter: surrodox2001

    I can't find anything about it online so I asked here. Basically, I want to set a max thrust for a engine to be lower than its static thrust as...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    NMLW

    Lockheed Harpoons

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    A selection of Lockheed Harpoons by Milton Shupe, Tom Falley, Nigel Richards, Scott Thomas, Rachael Whiteford. Click to Enlarge . . . . Harpoon...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 11:58 AM Go to last post
    Jim Robinson

    Durango

    Thread Starter: Jim Robinson

    I guess I always assumed there was one airport in Durango, Colorado, that'd be KDRO, but the other day I did a flight from KDRO to KAPA, departing...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post