Windsock Simulations Announces Madrid-Barajas Airport

We would like to announce that on September 1st we will start construction on Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport LEMD in partnership with Maps2XPlane on the mesh. We will give updates on the progress of the project over time, with images being posted when we feel they are ready for public consumption. We expect it to be a project that will take quite a while as this is by far three times bigger than any airport we have released. So we ask for patience... but most of all we hope you enjoy it when we release it in the future.

Stay Safe Everyone!

Emma Bentley & Ashley Jones

