Announcing A32NX Project - Freeware For MSFS

Enthusiastic creators are already working on freeware aircraft for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. A32NX Project will see a group of developers bring upgrades to the A320 and strive for realism with upgrades to the overhead panel including ADIRS, FMS MCDU and ECAM pages.

FlightSim.Com Video Team member Drawyah presents a look at the project:

Download the A32NX Project

Check out the Development Branch

Join the A32NX Discord