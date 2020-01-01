  • FlyingIron Simulations Releases P-38L Lightning

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-26-2020 04:36 PM  
    0 Comments

    FlyingIron Simulations Releases P-38L Lightning

    Unmistakeable. Terrifying. Master of the skies: The fork-tailed devil.

    With over 10,000 built between 1941-1944 (and nearly 4000 of these as the P-38L), the P-38 Lightning is an iconic American Warbird, easily distinguished by its unique twin-boom and central nacelle design. The ‘’Fork-tailed devil” inspired terror across Europe & the Pacific as not only a fighter, but a highly effective fighter-bomber, night fighter and long-range escort.

    The Lightning is capable of speeds up to 414 mph and an excellent rate of climb, powered by its powerful twin Allison V-1710 Engines. The Allison engines drive a 3-bladed Curtiss Electric Constant-speed propeller, counter-rotating to eliminate yaw tendencies, generating up to 1600 HP in each engine at a 2:1 gear reduction ratio. Dogfight performance is improved drastically with the addition of innovative technology for its time, such as the hydraulically powered Aileron Boosters, Manoeuvre flaps and Dive Flaps.

    Features

    • High-quality, extensively detailed and accurate 3D Model
    • Ultra-realistic, high-res Texture work (built with the aid of photogrammetry)
    • Immersive FMOD Sound design built from professional recordings of a real P-38 and Allison V-1710
    • 9 included liveries, including Richard Bong’s iconic livery. Professional quality nose art included in many liveries.
    • Detailed & Extensive simulations of the Lightnings core systems, including accurate, code-driven replications of the Lightnings Fuel, Hydraulic, Propeller, Cooling and Electrical Systems. All systems are programmed to function virtually identically to the real-world P-38 Systems. Almost all default X-plane systems have been overridden and/or enhanced significantly.
    • Incredibly realistic Flight Model made possible with carefully data-matched simulations of the NACA 23016 & NACA 4412 Airfoils. Flight performance has been verified against real-world Performance & handling tests to ensure extensive realism. We’ve gone so far as to model the drag from individual coolant flaps!
    • Custom heat & thermodynamics modelling, extensive engine management simulation
    • Realistic Engine Start-up modelling (don’t forget your checklists!)
    • Realistic External Tanks Integration
    • Custom damage modelling & failures, including heat damage & operating limits
    • Fitted with 4 x .50 Cal Nose guns and a 20mm Nose Gun by default, and also compatible with X-planes weapons systems (bombs).
    • 3D Garmin 530 GPS fully integrated into the cockpit (optional)
    • Modern Radio / Transponder Unit
    • AviTab Integration
    • Inclusion of FlyingIrons UI Tablet (optional). The tablet incorporates many useful GUI features and puts them in an easily accessible and realistic in-cockpit Touchscreen Tablet.
    • VR Ready
    • Custom Particle FX
    • Detailed User Manual & Checklists

    Source
    FlyingIron 2020 And Beyond

    Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

