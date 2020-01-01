FlyingIron Simulations Releases P-38L Lightning

Unmistakeable. Terrifying. Master of the skies: The fork-tailed devil.

With over 10,000 built between 1941-1944 (and nearly 4000 of these as the P-38L), the P-38 Lightning is an iconic American Warbird, easily distinguished by its unique twin-boom and central nacelle design. The ‘’Fork-tailed devil” inspired terror across Europe & the Pacific as not only a fighter, but a highly effective fighter-bomber, night fighter and long-range escort.

The Lightning is capable of speeds up to 414 mph and an excellent rate of climb, powered by its powerful twin Allison V-1710 Engines. The Allison engines drive a 3-bladed Curtiss Electric Constant-speed propeller, counter-rotating to eliminate yaw tendencies, generating up to 1600 HP in each engine at a 2:1 gear reduction ratio. Dogfight performance is improved drastically with the addition of innovative technology for its time, such as the hydraulically powered Aileron Boosters, Manoeuvre flaps and Dive Flaps.

Features

High-quality, extensively detailed and accurate 3D Model

Ultra-realistic, high-res Texture work (built with the aid of photogrammetry)

Immersive FMOD Sound design built from professional recordings of a real P-38 and Allison V-1710

9 included liveries, including Richard Bong’s iconic livery. Professional quality nose art included in many liveries.

Detailed & Extensive simulations of the Lightnings core systems, including accurate, code-driven replications of the Lightnings Fuel, Hydraulic, Propeller, Cooling and Electrical Systems. All systems are programmed to function virtually identically to the real-world P-38 Systems. Almost all default X-plane systems have been overridden and/or enhanced significantly.

Incredibly realistic Flight Model made possible with carefully data-matched simulations of the NACA 23016 & NACA 4412 Airfoils. Flight performance has been verified against real-world Performance & handling tests to ensure extensive realism. We’ve gone so far as to model the drag from individual coolant flaps!

Custom heat & thermodynamics modelling, extensive engine management simulation

Realistic Engine Start-up modelling (don’t forget your checklists!)

Realistic External Tanks Integration

Custom damage modelling & failures, including heat damage & operating limits

Fitted with 4 x .50 Cal Nose guns and a 20mm Nose Gun by default, and also compatible with X-planes weapons systems (bombs).

3D Garmin 530 GPS fully integrated into the cockpit (optional)

Modern Radio / Transponder Unit

AviTab Integration

Inclusion of FlyingIrons UI Tablet (optional). The tablet incorporates many useful GUI features and puts them in an easily accessible and realistic in-cockpit Touchscreen Tablet.

VR Ready

Custom Particle FX

Detailed User Manual & Checklists

Source

