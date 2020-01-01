Ultimate A321 Simulation P3D Edition offers you an A321 aircraft with a realistic collection of liveries and multi-crew airline missions to replicate real life flight operations. Missions give you more realistic flight experience in a populated aeronautical world ambience with interactive briefing step to step checklists, speed restriction, cabin announcement and more.
All pre-saved flights uses real weather and a realistic flight plan is provided with interactive cabin preparation, charts and maps for arrival airports. Flights replicates real scheduled airline routes from/to worldwide airports.
Features
- Includes A321 aircraft with 9 new Airbus liveries in high resolution textures.
- 27 realistic multi-crew missions with unique features.
- New views added which include COM1 VIEW, ECAM VIEW, FORWARD GEAR VIEW, JUMP SEAT VIEW, FORWARD GEAR VIEW, WING VIEW, REAR EXIT LEFT, REAR EXIT RIGHT, ON THE WING
- Reworked and improved 3D VC panel
- The exclusive IPAD RADAR gauge
- Realistic flight plans, interactive flight briefing and cabin preparation as in real life.
- Step by step checklist procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descend, landing, parking)
- Charts for all airports
- An extensive User Guide
Purchase Perfect Flight - Ultimate A321 Simulation P3D Edition