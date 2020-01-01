Perfect Flight - Ultimate A321 Simulation P3D Edition

Ultimate A321 Simulation P3D Edition offers you an A321 aircraft with a realistic collection of liveries and multi-crew airline missions to replicate real life flight operations. Missions give you more realistic flight experience in a populated aeronautical world ambience with interactive briefing step to step checklists, speed restriction, cabin announcement and more.

All pre-saved flights uses real weather and a realistic flight plan is provided with interactive cabin preparation, charts and maps for arrival airports. Flights replicates real scheduled airline routes from/to worldwide airports.

Features

Includes A321 aircraft with 9 new Airbus liveries in high resolution textures.

27 realistic multi-crew missions with unique features.

New views added which include COM1 VIEW, ECAM VIEW, FORWARD GEAR VIEW, JUMP SEAT VIEW, FORWARD GEAR VIEW, WING VIEW, REAR EXIT LEFT, REAR EXIT RIGHT, ON THE WING

Reworked and improved 3D VC panel

The exclusive IPAD RADAR gauge

Realistic flight plans, interactive flight briefing and cabin preparation as in real life.

Step by step checklist procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descend, landing, parking)

Charts for all airports

An extensive User Guide

