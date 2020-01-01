UK2000 Scenery Previews Bristol Airport For MSFS

Bristol 2020HD, coming soon for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Pricing: This has and will take a long time and we simply can't afford not to charge for our MSFS work. It will however be at a 50% off price for existing users of the P3D/X-Plane Bristol 2019HD version.

Bristol Airport, at Lulsgate Bottom in North Somerset, is the commercial airport serving the city of Bristol, England, and the surrounding area. It is 7 nautical miles southwest of Bristol city centre. Airlines with operating bases at the airport include EasyJet and Ryanair. The airport has a Civil Aviation Authority Public Use Aerodrome Licence (number P432) that allows flights for the public transport of passengers and for flying instruction.

