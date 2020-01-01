AOA Simulations Remains Committed To X-Plane

At AOA Simulations, we are all excited and impressed by the new MSFS 2020. Definitely a new milestone in video game history.

Yes, it's true, you need to purchase plenty of expensive add-ons if you want to approximate that quality in X-Plane.

But X-Plane is not only a general public flight simulator, it's also an incredible engineering tool. Since a long time, AOA Simulations collaborates to research projects with various actors from the private and academic sectors, in domains such as aircraft and drone development, data visualization or flight training. Without forgetting all the MacOS and Linux addicts all around here.

So, even if we do some experiment on other platforms, we will stay committed to X-Plane, because we grew with that platform!

Last but not least, it's time to show you some new in-sim pictures of our future V-22 Osprey. Most textures you see are just temporary placeholders, but I'm already very satisfied with the result.

Source

AOA Simulations Previews All New V-22 Osprey

AOA Simulations F-35B Redesign News

AOA Releases T-7A Red Hawk Teaser Video