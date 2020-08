Milviz A-1H Skyraider Enters Beta

Warbird fans rejoice! Our rendition of the A-1H Skyraider has entered beta testing for Prepar3D V4.5 and V5. VRS TacPack will be supported for our customers that use that product. A release date has not yet been set.

Source

