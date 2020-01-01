  • Wing42 Bringing Two Vintage Planes To MSFS

    It's time for us to have a little chat about our plans for the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator. Initially, I was very skeptical when Microsoft announced their comeback to the flight simulator world back in June 2019. This skepticism was based on the bad experience we had with the failed Flight and Microsoft's subsequent and complete withdrawal from the market.

    As I am writing this, all of my initial negativity is utterly blown away and before we get into the actual topic of this blog post, I would like to spend some time talking about the reasons for this and why I think this should matter to you too.

    When you fly Microsoft Flight Simulator for the first time, it will blow your socks off. The new visuals, the flight model, the sounds and the modern UI are a leap forward that we haven't seen before in flight simulation history and it will set a new standard for many, many years to come. To me, there's no doubt that this new flight simulator will not only replace FSX, it will permanently draw a big portion of loyal customers from other platforms - like X-Plane, Prepar3D or Aerofly. It is therefore a no-brainer for me to say that Wing42 will jump onto the opportunity of delivering add-ons for this new sim.

    For me as a 3rd party developer, this of course presents some incredible challenges! And as I eluded in the previous blog post, one reason for the extraordinary delay in delivering the Lockheed Vega is that I spent a lot of time and money upgrading our workflow to the latest technology; because, what's the point of creating add-ons for the latest sim if you don't also use the new technologies that become available with it? Most of the prep-work is completed, however as long as there are still some holes in the SDK, there's still a lot of unknowns. The biggest one for me is the question on how to port our prop-o-tronic physics engine over to the new platform.

    And that brings me to our plans for the near future.

    Wing42 Bringing Two Vintage Planes To MSFS

    The Lockheed Vega

    The first Wing42 aircraft that will come for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator is our good ol' Lockheed Vega. We are currently in the process of upgrading her 3D models, the materials and flight model. The Vega will be released as a base pack, without the prop-o-tronic physics engine and thus without the complex system simulation.

    While this development is going on, we will finish up the last strokes to get the FSX/P3D version of the Vega ready for full release, with all the bells and whistles we teased you for months.

    It will then take some time until I can ensure a reliable port of our extensive simulation code base to the new technology, but eventually, there will be a prop-o-tronic addon for the MSFS Lockheed Vega that will bring her on par with the Prepar3D/FSX version of the iconic aircraft.

    Wing42 Bringing Two Vintage Planes To MSFS

    The Boeing 247D

    I originally started work on this extraordinary Boeing aircraft as a test-bed for the new technology that comes to use for the next generation of flight simulators. Similarly to the Vega, this aircraft will be released as a base-pack, with a state-of-the-art 3D model, top notch and accurate flight dynamics and great sound.

    The prop-o-tronic module will follow as an additional add-on at a later date.

    There will not be a Boeing 247D for FSX. This is simply to do with the fact that the technology took such a jump with the new simulator, that a backwards compatibility with this 2006 platform is simply not feasible.

    Whether or not the Boeing will come to Prepar3D is not ensured at this point. While the materials and textures can be ported between Prepar3D and MSFS, animations, sound and coding would require a lot of time to convert. It will therefore depend on the market whether or not we will spent resources in catering to that platform.

