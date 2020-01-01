Deadstick Flight Log #2: Avatars

Characters in any game are a complex endeavour and one of the appeals of making a flight sim was that we could avoid them entirely! No human character models to perfect, no uncanny valley where faces somehow never look "right", no matter how much you tweak, and no need for a team of animators to bring complex characters to life. No, instead, we could simply have an aircraft comprised of multiple meshes that either remain static, continually spin around (think propellers and wheels), rotate between two specific angles (most other moving bits of an aircraft!) or, in the case of some of the Deadstick team’s recent playthroughs - fall off entirely!

Whilst the focus in Deadstick is on being the pilot not the aircraft, playing in first-person means you don’t need to see your character - the pilot is literally you, playing through the screen and mastering your skills as a bush pilot - that is, until you introduce multiplayer!

Multiplayer with other aircraft is all well and good, but the beauty of Deadstick is being able to get out and walk around. Without avatars, and the ability to see one another, you cannot truly share that experience.

Those of you that came to see us at Cosford and had the chance to experience the multiplayer, will be more than familiar with our little red capsule characters. At the time, these were our solution (read, "hack") to representing the player character to others. These capsules had a certain simple charm to them and after all of the positivity generated from Cosford, we knew we needed a way to be able to introduce some form of avatar into the sim but without all of the complexity that comes with full human characters.

