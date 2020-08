Just Flight Previews P3D Concorde

Here are some new shots of the DC Designs Concorde in P3D. These are in development shots, PBR's still to be applied and other bits of tweaking left to do on the exterior models. We'll share further shots and maybe a video or two after PBR's are applied and as we approach completion and release.

Source

