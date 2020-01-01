  • Tag Cloud

  • Recent Forum Activity

    texvindictive

    Got my refund for MSFS

    Thread Starter: texvindictive

    Sorry to say but I needed to return my MSFS and got my refund from Steam. I've been using FS since 3.0. I have a pilot license and my rig is i7 8700,...

    Last Post By: Elvensmith Today, 12:51 PM
    skydoc01

    Use of CH products with FS2020

    Thread Starter: skydoc01

    I have enjoyably been using a CH yoke and pedals with FS2004 for years. I've put in an order for the Premium Deluxe version of FS2020. While I am...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 12:50 PM
    Elvensmith

    The Bug Desk Is Bugged!

    Thread Starter: Elvensmith

    When you submit a report to Zendesk you get an email confirming receipt and a message screen. However on going to review the request in your...

    Last Post By: Elvensmith Today, 12:48 PM
    pomak249

    FSX - the end?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Just wonder how long this forum and downloads for FSX will continue after the launch of MSFS? I know when i can afford to upgrade my rig i probably...

    Last Post By: sky44 Today, 12:23 PM