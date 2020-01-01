Indiafoxtecho Ending X-Plane 11 Development

Important Announcement For X-Plane 11 - While I really like X-Plane 11, and think it is a great flight simulator (in some aspects it is the best out there!) it is unfortunately clear to me that I do not have the time to support it as I like and as my customers deserve.

So, I have decided to stop selling the S-211 for X-Plane by the end of this month - the package will be re-released as freeware at a later date (around Christmas probably). I am sorry for that and I will work to find solutions to continue supporting on XP-11 in future.

