Orbx OG20 Fairways Airport - Freeware For MSFS

Fairways Airport is the perfect general aviation base to sightsee the beautiful nature and historic cities of northern Oregon. Located just 12 Nautical Miles south of Portland, and 35NM west of Oregon's tallest mountain Mt. Hood, it is a fantastic airport to start your adventures and exploration from. With it's two ~2.800ft grass runways and several hangars it is a place with plenty of life and like minded pilots.

The airport has been built from the ground up for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator which results in beautiful graphics and excellent performance. It is also just a stone's throw away from a beautiful Photogrammetry Area which covers Portland and Oregon city in beautiful detail.

Features

Developed from scratch for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Custom high resolution PBR buildings

30cm/pixel custom ortho imagery

Accurately sloped runways

Developed by Mark Silvester and Karl Hoybye

Freeware

