Aerosoft - Airport Barcelona For X-Plane 11

The airport Barcelona is Spain's second-largest right after Madrid-Barajas and ranks 10th place in Europe. With Airport Barcelona from Sim-wings brings this international hub up to speeds, content-wise.

The high resolution aerial image covers a total surface of 4200 km² around the airport as well as the city of Barcelona – the whole area also received autogen buildings and vegetation. The airport itself not only sports detailed buildings, pre-rendered night lighting and several animations, but also features ground markings based on up-to-date charts and an AFCAD file containing real parking codes and approach procedures following AIRAC 1708.

Features

Custom jetways (using SAM plug-in)

Custom lighting

50 cm/pixel aerial image with hand-placed autogen

PBR ground textures

Animated windsock

All airport buildings including surrounding buildings

Dynamic lighting

High-quality ground and building textures

Static aircraft

Volumetric grass

Compatibility with Spain UHD

Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Barcelona For X-Plane 11