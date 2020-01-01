  • Aerosoft - Airport Barcelona For X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Airport Barcelona For X-Plane 11

    The airport Barcelona is Spain's second-largest right after Madrid-Barajas and ranks 10th place in Europe. With Airport Barcelona from Sim-wings brings this international hub up to speeds, content-wise.

    The high resolution aerial image covers a total surface of 4200 km² around the airport as well as the city of Barcelona – the whole area also received autogen buildings and vegetation. The airport itself not only sports detailed buildings, pre-rendered night lighting and several animations, but also features ground markings based on up-to-date charts and an AFCAD file containing real parking codes and approach procedures following AIRAC 1708.

    Features

    • Custom jetways (using SAM plug-in)
    • Custom lighting
    • 50 cm/pixel aerial image with hand-placed autogen
    • PBR ground textures
    • Animated windsock
    • All airport buildings including surrounding buildings
    • Dynamic lighting
    • High-quality ground and building textures
    • Static aircraft
    • Volumetric grass
    • Compatibility with Spain UHD

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Barcelona For X-Plane 11

