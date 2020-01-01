SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator – MSFS 2020

SoFly is pleased to announce the release of A Guide to Flight Simulator. This is the first of many supportive tools to help both newcomers and experienced simmers with the hobby.

This stunning 120-page digital guide is packed full of inspiring visuals to support you in your new flight simulator. Discover what you need to know from flying with ATC and configuring camera controls, to using the accessible user interface (UI) and completing your first training flight.

Spend more time flying in your new simulator with the best possible set up. SoFly’s team of experts have carefully crafted an easy to follow guide, enabling you to swiftly adapt your settings to maximise performance without compromising the look of your new simulator.

A Guide to Flight Simulator will provide you with detailed information for each of the hand-crafted airports, whilst the tips and tricks from certified pilots will give you the confidence needed to complete complicated manoeuvres and land at challenging airports. Detailed specs will help you understand each of the included aircraft to help you become the best virtual pilot.

The step-by-step tutorials included throughout will walk you through your first flights in the simulator, and provide you with travel inspiration for your next virtual flight. You'll soon be able to fly solo or online with your friends using live settings.

"A Guide to Flight Simulator" is the perfect travel companion for anyone using the new flight simulator, regardless of the level of experience or knowledge.

Features

Over 120 pages of detailed content guiding you to have the best flight simulation experience

A step-by-step tutorial for you to learn about the aircraft and how they handle

Detailed information on every hand-crafted airport

Detailed information on each included aircraft

Tips to maximise the performance of your simulator

A walk-through on how to use built-in features, such as ATC, camera controls, and more

Detailed information on how to set up multiplayer flights with ease

Inspiration on landmarks and cities to explore

New challenges to test your piloting skills

Walk-through tutorials for your first flights

Guidance on how to use the UI (user interface) and explore the world with ease

About SoFly

This is an all-new flight simulation company aimed at supporting, educating and providing guidance to newcomers and flight simulation enthusiasts already embarking on their simulation experience.

Working jointly with others will enable SoFly to help others feel inspired when choosing their next virtual flight. Through the use of podcasts, video diaries and other forms of media, those in the industry can support and give tips to those just joining us.

Having everything in one place to educate, inspire and guide is our mission. Over the course of time, SoFly will be populated with a huge collection of support for those with experience and those new to the world of Flight Simulation.

