ShortFinal Design Releases Update To KLAX XP

KLAX v1.1 is now available with SAM integration, updated airport layout, new vehicles and more. As always, the update is free for existing customers.

Changes include:

Replaced AutoGate with SAM

Added midfield concourse (not in use yet)

Updated taxiway layout (Added taxiways L and K)

Drastically reduced VRAM consumption

Updated most airport vehicles with brand new PBR models

Added weather effects to ground textures

Added PBR materials to all cars

Added Vulkan compatible GroundTraffic (Windows only)

Updated concrete ground textures

Updated runway skid marks

Updated ramp layout at terminal 8

Source