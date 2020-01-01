ShortFinal Design Releases Update To KLAX XP

KLAX v1.1 is now available with SAM integration, updated airport layout, new vehicles and more. As always, the update is free for existing customers.
Changes include:
- Replaced AutoGate with SAM
- Added midfield concourse (not in use yet)
- Updated taxiway layout (Added taxiways L and K)
- Drastically reduced VRAM consumption
- Updated most airport vehicles with brand new PBR models
- Added weather effects to ground textures
- Added PBR materials to all cars
- Added Vulkan compatible GroundTraffic (Windows only)
- Updated concrete ground textures
- Updated runway skid marks
- Updated ramp layout at terminal 8