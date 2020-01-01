DC Designs Freeware Is Coming To MSFS

I'm just working some things out at the moment, but fingers crossed, the P-61C Black Widow and the RF-61C Reporter will feature in MSFS soon. These are direct FSX ports and will not be as flashy and beautiful as native models, but they look surprisingly good in MSFS and are fun to fly - they also work well with the modern flight model system too!

More info as it comes in - I'm working on this process in the background with another developer who is the real talent in developing this workflow.

Enjoy the images!

