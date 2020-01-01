Flyt Simulations Releases C16 Frasca Field For MSFS

Frasca Field (FAA LID: C16) is a privately owned public use airport located at the northern edge of Urbana in Champaign County, Illinois, United States. It is owned by Frasca Air Service, which also serves as the fixed-base operator (FBO).

Features

Ultra-detailed rendition of Frasca Field

Full PBR integration for all objects

Highly detailed textures

Realistic night lighting

Hand-painted ground textures

