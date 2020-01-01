  • Tag Cloud

  • Recent Forum Activity

    kiwis

    A320 Autopilot

    kiwis

    So I load up a A320neo at the end of my favorite runway, not destination set. I apply full power and take off. I set autopilot 1 on and try set my...

    Last Post By: Kapitan Today, 02:00 PM
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    FS2020 Seattle in Three Shots

    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Dawn Day Dusk

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:58 PM
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    JohnnyJohnJohn Here! First posts For MSFS Orbx SBA Waiting for Fog to burn off

    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Gotta Love Orbx! Even in FS2020, their airports look so good! Today was just a bit too foggy for real VFR, so while waiting I toured the airport...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 01:51 PM
    budreiser

    CD version for U.S.A.

    budreiser

    Maybe this has been bounced around already, but, if so, I missed it. Does MS intend to offer the CD version here in the states, and when?

    Last Post By: iainso Today, 01:13 PM