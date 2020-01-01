  • Terrainy Studios Announces Samos Int'l For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-24-2020 11:35 AM
    Terrainy Studios Announces Samos Int'l For MSFS

    X-Plane developer Terrainy Studios have announced they are developing Samos International Airport; their first scenery for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    We are delighted to announce our first project for Microsoft Flight Simulator. As the neighbor of Ikaria, it will become a great addition to our lineup of Aegean airports. We are looking forward to bringing it to you soon!

    P.S. Stay tuned for an update on Ikaria!

    Samos International Airport is an airport on Samos Island, Greece. The airport is named after Aristarchos of Samos, an ancient astronomer and mathematician, and lies within 5 km from the nearby town of Pythagorio. The airport features a single short runway serving both arrivals and departures.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

