  Team SDB Scenery - RAF Topcliffe for P3D v4/v5

    Team SDB Scenery - RAF Topcliffe for P3D v4/v5

    A late expansion scheme airfield, RAF Topcliffe (ICAO: EGXY) opened in September 1940 as a bomber station in RAF Bomber Command. Some 21.5 miles south-west of Thirsk and 11.5 miles from Topcliffe village, the station had a bombing circle in some 200 acres of seeded grass,fronted on the west side by three of the later Type C hangars with two more behind and the permanent camp to the rear.

    The base was home to No. 77 Squadron and No. 102 Squadrons, both flying the Armstrong Whitworth Whitley heavy bomber. On 1 January 1943 the station was transferred to No. 6 Group RCAF and became a training station.

    During the next two decades there was a considerable amount of new building and improvements to the flying field, the airfield being taken over by Coastal Command in 1952 with Lancaster’s and Neptune’s. No.1 Air Navigation School was located at RAF Topcliffe between March 1957 & December 1961. The Air Electronics school came in January 1962 and from 1967 became the Air Electronics & Engineers School. Ten years later the base as an RAF station closed when it was transferred to the Army.

    This scenery of RAF Topcliffe by Team SDB represents the base during the mid-1950s with Neptunes of 19 Group’s 36, 203, and 210 Squadrons. Also present are visiting de Havilland Vampires whilst their home base was undergoing improvements.

    Features

    • Full complement of hangars and support buildings
    • Technical site and accommodation representative of the period
    • Operational night lighting
    • Dynamic night lighting
    • Static and AI Lockheed Neptunes
    • Static de Havilland Vampires fighters

    Team SDB Updates Scenery For P3D v5

    In addition to the new release about, Team SDB has updated four of their previous scenery packages to support Prepar3D v5:

