Take Command! IXEG 737 Classic v1.33 Update

This will serve as a formal announcement that we have released the v1.33 update for the Take Command! IXEG 737 Classic. All customers who have purchased the IXEG 737 Classic up till now have been sent an e-mail by X-Aviation with complete instructions on how to obtain your update.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed gizmo crash when picking a runway that is not supported by the selected STAR
- Fixed gizmo crash when selecting certain procedures while the LEGS page is open on left CDU.
- Fixed spelling error that caused problems with case sensitive operating systems
- Fixed rolling digits behaviour on FLT ALT (pressurization) window when scrolling down with mousewheel
- Fixed EGT indicator needle on steam instruments not pointing to correct values
- Fixed FO side glass pane not moving with sliding window
- Fixed weird altitude restrictions shown, like 0000A/5000B
- Prevent wind display going blank in flight with strong headwind and low groundspeed
- Prevent windshear warning going off when not warranted
- Fixed various lua errors related to procedure selection
Improvements
- Made N1 fan disk be opaque when viewing engine from behind while running
- Enabled fire warning/fire fighting and auto-shutdown for APU
- Enabled engines to restart after extinguishing a fire without having to reload aircraft
- Implemented full ignition system behaviour (electrical supply, start- and selection switch dependencies)
- Increased "grab area" of both-throttle manipulator for VR and mouse users
- Adjusted "grab area" of engine start switches to be more intuitive
Additions
- Added many custom commands that can be mapped to hardware or keys
- Added 8.33kHz support for the radios