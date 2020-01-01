FlyTampa Previews Copenhagen Airport Kastrup For MSFS

Scenery designer FlyTampa is busy working on add-ons for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator just like many other designers. Today they have shown off some progress on Copenhagen Airport Kastrup which serves the capital city of Denmark. The airport buildings shown look quite nicely developed.

Copenhagen Airport, Kastrup (Danish: Københavns Lufthavn, Kastrup), IATA: CPH, ICAO: EKCH, is the main international airport serving the Danish capital of Copenhagen, the rest of Zealand, the Øresund Region, and a large part of southern Sweden including Scania. It is the largest airport in the Nordic countries, and one of the oldest international airports in Europe. It is the third-busiest airport in Northern Europe, and the busiest for international travel in Scandinavia.

Source

FlyTampa Vegas Released for X-Plane

FlyTampa Copenhagen Released For X-Plane