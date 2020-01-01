ForeFlight Is Compatible With MSFS

ForeFlight is used by many real world pilots for flight planning, as a moving map and much more. It has long been compatible with various flight simulators, allowing pilots to train with these sims, or for non-pilot flightsimmers to use this real world tool. ForeFlight is compatible with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator and instructions for use have been provided on their support web site.

ForeFlight also works with other sims, including Prepar3D, X-Plane 11 and Infinite Flight. This video shows a lot of what ForeFlight can do and how to use it with these sims.