Orbx Has Two More Releases For Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Orbx - KSBA Santa Barbara

    The excitement of experiencing Microsoft Flight Simulator continues with the release of two more great airports for this next-gen simulator.

    Available now are KSBA Santa Barbara Municipal Airport by Misha Cajic as well as from one of our partners, Gaya Simulations, LGKO Kos International Airport.

    KSBA Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

    The American Riviera brought to life!

    Features

    • Ultra-detailed rendition of KSBA Santa Barbara Municipal Airport
    • Beautiful rendition of the terminal, including interior modelling for maximum depth
    • Located in default photogrammetry area
    • Complete dynamic & emissive night lighting
    • Custom vegetation and trees native to area
    • Ultra high-definition GSE
    • High detail, weather influenced ground poly covering both airside and landside

    Orbx - LGKO Kos International Airport

    LGKO Kos International Airport

    Catch the last moments of summer!

    Kos is one of the largest islands in the Dodecanese Island chain of Greece and is a very popular tourist destination, especially during the summer.

    With direct service flights from most European countries, there is a good chance that you've heard of it or even ventured there for a holiday. Over 1 million tourists flock there each year to explore one of the most amazing areas in the Mediterranean. Kos Ippokratis Airport (LGKO) is located at the central part of the island with a runway fit for virtually all aircraft - from an ATR to the A320 and even as large as a Dreamliner - Kos' Airport sees them all.

    During the peak summer time, the airport sees 46 different airlines fly in with many passengers hungry to explore the sights. From Riga to Rome, Stockholm to Stansted or Milan to Maastricht, there's no shortage of airports to begin your adventure from.

