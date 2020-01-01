Orbx Has Two More Releases For Microsoft Flight Simulator

The excitement of experiencing Microsoft Flight Simulator continues with the release of two more great airports for this next-gen simulator.

Available now are KSBA Santa Barbara Municipal Airport by Misha Cajic as well as from one of our partners, Gaya Simulations, LGKO Kos International Airport.

KSBA Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

The American Riviera brought to life!

Features Ultra-detailed rendition of KSBA Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

Beautiful rendition of the terminal, including interior modelling for maximum depth

Located in default photogrammetry area

Complete dynamic & emissive night lighting

Custom vegetation and trees native to area

Ultra high-definition GSE

High detail, weather influenced ground poly covering both airside and landside

Product Page

LGKO Kos International Airport

Catch the last moments of summer!

Kos is one of the largest islands in the Dodecanese Island chain of Greece and is a very popular tourist destination, especially during the summer.

With direct service flights from most European countries, there is a good chance that you've heard of it or even ventured there for a holiday. Over 1 million tourists flock there each year to explore one of the most amazing areas in the Mediterranean. Kos Ippokratis Airport (LGKO) is located at the central part of the island with a runway fit for virtually all aircraft - from an ATR to the A320 and even as large as a Dreamliner - Kos' Airport sees them all.

During the peak summer time, the airport sees 46 different airlines fly in with many passengers hungry to explore the sights. From Riga to Rome, Stockholm to Stansted or Milan to Maastricht, there's no shortage of airports to begin your adventure from.

Product Page