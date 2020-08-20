  • Supercritical Simulations Group Previews 747 Freighter XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-22-2020 01:47 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Supercritical Simulations Group Previews 747 Freighter XP

    X-Plane aircraft developer Supercritical Simulations Group (SSG) have released a new set of previews of their 747-8 V2 Freighter package. As with their previous announcements, no details are offered, just a set of very dark screen shots.

    Supercritical Simulations Group Previews 747 Freighter XP

    Supercritical Simulations Group Previews 747 Freighter XP

    Supercritical Simulations Group Previews 747 Freighter XP

    The Boeing 747-8 is a wide-body airliner developed by Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the latest and largest variant of the 747. The 747-400 and earlier versions had proven to be a very popular freighter, carrying around half of the world's air freight. To maintain this position, Boeing designed a freight variant of the 747-8, named the 747-8 Freighter or 747-8F. The company launched the freighter version on November 14, 2005. Cargolux and Nippon Cargo Airlines were the first customers for the 747-8, placing orders for the freighter variant in November 2005.

    Source
    SSG - New Previews Of 747-8 v2 Freighter
    Supercritical Simulations Group Previews SSG 747-8 Freighter
    SSG 747-8 V2.0 Anniversary Edition Update V2.1

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: 747, freighter, ssg

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    delta88

    FS2020 scenery issues

    Thread Starter: delta88

    Can anyone tell me how to make sure the sim is loading Bing maps? My scenery looks terrible despite a high end system and all sliders to ultra. And...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 02:17 PM Go to last post
    hawker445

    fsx acceleration aircraft carriers aren't working

    Thread Starter: hawker445

    Fsx carriers won't work. THe carrier in Hawaii disappeared one day. This was a long time ago but i didn't do anything about it. I had the AI...

    Last Post By: sduser Today, 02:11 PM Go to last post
    marjal

    Retrieving ils (vor/dme etc) in flight

    Thread Starter: marjal

    Hi, When I fly from A to B I prepare myself by getting the frequenties for an ILS landing. On a simple airport I could write down the frequenties...

    Last Post By: marjal Today, 02:03 PM Go to last post
    foibles

    Is there a way to import old aircraft models?

    Thread Starter: foibles

    In past versions it has been possible to import aircraft models from older versions into the latest version. Is a method of doing that available with...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:02 PM Go to last post