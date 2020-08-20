Supercritical Simulations Group Previews 747 Freighter XP

X-Plane aircraft developer Supercritical Simulations Group (SSG) have released a new set of previews of their 747-8 V2 Freighter package. As with their previous announcements, no details are offered, just a set of very dark screen shots.

The Boeing 747-8 is a wide-body airliner developed by Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the latest and largest variant of the 747. The 747-400 and earlier versions had proven to be a very popular freighter, carrying around half of the world's air freight. To maintain this position, Boeing designed a freight variant of the 747-8, named the 747-8 Freighter or 747-8F. The company launched the freighter version on November 14, 2005. Cargolux and Nippon Cargo Airlines were the first customers for the 747-8, placing orders for the freighter variant in November 2005.

