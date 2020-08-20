  • Vidan Design Announces Plans For MSFS

    Vidan Design Announces Plans For MSFS

    Hello everybody. Just a small update regarding Vidan Design's plans regarding development for Microsoft Flight Simulator. I have started development on Billund Airport EKBI, and I expect that this airport will be my first release for the new sim, followed by Bornholm Airport EKRN and then probably Aalborg Airport EKYT.

    I do not have release dates yet as the development tools are new and I do not fully have an overview of how much work is required to make the products compatible with the new sim. I expect that there will be an upgrade price for existing customers that will apply in external shops but probably not in the Marketplace shop.

