Gaya Simulations Previews Kos Airport For MSFS

Gaya Simulations seems to be enthusiastic about the new Microsoft Flight Simulator and will apparently be bringing a number of their airport scenery packages to the new sim. Today they have shown some previews of Kos Ippokratis Airport (LGKO) for MSFS.

