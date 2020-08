Sierrasim Simulation Previews SKPS For MSFS

Sierrasim Simulation will be bringing their scenery to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. On Facebook, they've shown preview images of their SKPS Antonio Narino Airport – Pasto scenery, which is currently available for FSX and P3D v4. They promise discounts for previous customers.

Source

Sierrasim at the FlightSim.Com Store