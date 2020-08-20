  • Simbrief Supports MSFS

    Simbrief Supports MSFS

    I recently published a few updates on SimBrief I thought were worth mentioning:

    First, there's now a dedicated Microsoft Flight Simulator (FS2020) *.PLN format available for download. Importing a route into the new simulator is fairly straightforward, simply download the .PLN file anywhere onto your PC. Then, in the simulator, go to the "World Map" screen, click the "Load/Save" button below the map, and browse to the *.PLN file you downloaded.

    In most cases the SID/STAR should be loaded as well, but it's a good idea to double check that they're correct after importing. Also note that SimBrief won't select an approach for you, but you can easily choose one from the appropriate drop-down menu after importing.

    Second, those of you who use the VATSIM prefile feature might notice that it looks a bit different now. VATSIM has been working behind the scenes on their new MyVATSIM portal, and they've started migrating websites to the new prefile page. Some options have been added as VATSIM moves towards the latest ICAO FPL standard, but overall the form works the same way as before.

    Finally, for those of you using the FSLabs A320-X, their latest update makes it possible for the ATSU to communicate directly with SimBrief. Simply enter your SimBrief username when prompted by the A320-X installer, and the ATSU should automatically download your latest SimBrief flightplan when you initialize it. More details can be found in their official announcement here.

    About SimBrief

    SimBrief.com is a virtual flight planning service designed for Flight Simulation hobbyists looking to take their flights to the next level!

    Registered users gain access to a web-based dispatching system, capable of generating in-depth flight plan packages featuring accurate fuel planning, weather forecasts, current NOTAMs, ETOPS calculations, and much more in seconds!

    Source

