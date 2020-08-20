Flight Simulator 2020 VFR Full Flight
London Heathrow to London City In Cessna C172
By MrYorkiesWorld
Hello there guys, my name is MrYorkiesWorld, welcome back to the channel...and welcome back to Microsoft Flight simulator 2020. Now today we've actually got a very exciting video. I did a poll on YouTube asking everybody what sort of video or videos you would like to see from this channel, and there were quite a few people compared to the rest, who voted for full flight videos. So in this particular video we are going to be travelling from London Heathrow on a short VFR flight to London City.
Now the exciting part about this flight is EGLL is one of the included handcrafted airports inside of the Premium Deluxe version which is what I own. I've also got London City Airport from Orbx, and I've also got the London City Pack (the landmarks pack) from Orbx as well, and what I've done is used Little Navmap.
Here you can see we've got a short VFR flight route. So here we are at EGLL and we're going to be going all the way on a nice little root. I've planned this route especially because hopefully it will allow us to see a lot of the London scenery around London City, specifically when we get to this particular waypoint here which is Foxtrot Foxtrot Zero Nine. That will allow us to see a lot of the city of London and a lot of landmarks there as well...
MrYorkiesWorld
Web Site
Youtube Channel
Twitter
Become a Patron
Other MSFS Presentations
Microsoft Flight Simulator Video Tutorials
MSFS VFR Flight Around Queenstown New Zealand
What Settings Do I Use in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Preview Build?
VFR Circuit Around Catania Sicily in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Gibraltar & Surrounding Areas In Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
An Introduction To The New Microsoft Flight Simulator...Stunning Visuals!
Microsoft Flight Simulator - Can I Run It?
Flight Simulator 2020 First Impressions
MSFS Landing Page - All Microsoft Flight Simulator Info In One Place