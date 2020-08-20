MSFS VFR Flight - Heathrow To London City In C172



Flight Simulator 2020 VFR Full Flight London Heathrow to London City In Cessna C172 By MrYorkiesWorld

Hello there guys, my name is MrYorkiesWorld, welcome back to the channel...and welcome back to Microsoft Flight simulator 2020. Now today we've actually got a very exciting video. I did a poll on YouTube asking everybody what sort of video or videos you would like to see from this channel, and there were quite a few people compared to the rest, who voted for full flight videos. So in this particular video we are going to be travelling from London Heathrow on a short VFR flight to London City.

Now the exciting part about this flight is EGLL is one of the included handcrafted airports inside of the Premium Deluxe version which is what I own. I've also got London City Airport from Orbx, and I've also got the London City Pack (the landmarks pack) from Orbx as well, and what I've done is used Little Navmap.

Here you can see we've got a short VFR flight route. So here we are at EGLL and we're going to be going all the way on a nice little root. I've planned this route especially because hopefully it will allow us to see a lot of the London scenery around London City, specifically when we get to this particular waypoint here which is Foxtrot Foxtrot Zero Nine. That will allow us to see a lot of the city of London and a lot of landmarks there as well...

