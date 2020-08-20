  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios sr22 taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Raven214

    New liveries

    Thread Starter: Raven214

    Some new liveries are already coming out. Most appear to be for the A320 so far. https://youtu.be/smUGma9M4nA

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 03:40 PM Go to last post
    johnclift

    Strange bugs But utterly love it !

    Thread Starter: johnclift

    Pipestrella at Las VEgas. The speedbrake says it's off. The engine won't throttle up. It revs and then dies and goes back to idle. And I can't get...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 03:37 PM Go to last post
    Cheeselo

    Virtual Cockpit

    Thread Starter: Cheeselo

    Is there something similar to the FSX virtual cockpit in MSFS 2020... a means by which to pan left and right instead of the hat going either full...

    Last Post By: stempski Today, 03:32 PM Go to last post
    Ralphhome

    No virtual cockpit, even when lines showing in panel.cfg

    Thread Starter: Ralphhome

    Great downloads here but I often get no VC, even when the panel.cfg file shows vc lines. Any ideas out there?

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 03:07 PM Go to last post