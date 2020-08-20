ATSimulations Previews Antonov AN-2 For MSFS

While providing no details yet, aircraft designer ATSimulations has shown some work in progress screen shots of an Antonov AN-2 biplane for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. The pictures show a model that is pretty well developed, but no word on when they expect to release it.

The Antonov AN-2 is a Russian biplane that entered production in 1946 and was intended for agricultural and utility use. The planes have proven remarkably durable and offer a lot of lifting power, allowing them to operate from short and otherwise poor runways.

Source