Giuliana Gennaro ToLiss Announcement About MSFS

A lot of you seem to have this question in mind ...

Will ToLiss develop for MSFS? Here's the status on that:

We are definitely looking into all possibilities. MSFS is still a very young platform and in time we will look at how our products can also be brought to it.

In the mean time, we can assure you that we are fully committed to X-Plane and that our projects on this platform will not be impacted in any way. This year we will bring the A321 NEO and next year a new A340-600. As always, we will also continue to provide constant updates and support to existing products.

Source