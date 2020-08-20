  • Microsoft Flight Simulator August 20th, 2020 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    Microsoft Flight Simulator August 20th, 2020 Development Update

    Thank you for all of the amazing support and feedback we’ve received since launching MSFS on the 18th!

    – MSFS TEAM

    Development Update

    EXPERIENCING TURBULENCE?

    The team is currently working hard to provide a patch update to address issues that have been recently reported. Expect a release date for the patch in our August 27th update.

    In the meantime, to help those of you experiencing issues, we have setup a support page (https://www.flightsimulator.com/known-issues/) with up-to-the-minute updates on issue tracking/investigation, work-arounds, and solutions. Also, check out our new Twitter handle @MSFS_Support for server info and issue reports.

    SDK Update

    With the official release of Microsoft Flight Simulator also comes the first public Microsoft Flight Simulator SDK release. We have reached a good starting point for scenery and simple airplanes, but there is still a lot to come in the future. Since the last release in the Closed Beta, we have improved the documentation on several fronts; most notably aprons, taxiway signs, painted lines and lights. We added samples for the lights and for navigation data. The developer mode has seen many issues and crashes fixed, and now has the option to build an entire project at once, rather than requiring the developer to build package by package.

    For complex aircraft, WebAssembly is still undergoing active development. We are working on some much-needed features and providing code to help port existing C++ aircraft. In addition to this, we are also actively working on mapping out the functionality of the SimConnect API. We look forward to your continued feedback, which has proven to be invaluable so far!

    Around The World Tour – Episode #1 Oceania

    Around the World is a 6 episode series that takes you across Oceania, Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean through the lens of Microsoft Flight Simulator. In episode 2, explore the diverse region of Asia– spanning the eastern and western hemispheres, including Australasia, Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia.

    In case you missed it, we’ve recently released episode #1 in our Around the World Tour series.

    Source

