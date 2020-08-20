Airworthy Designs Announces MSFS Plans

Scenery developer Airworthy Designs have issued a statement on Facebook regarding their Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 development:

After finally getting a good understanding of the SDK we would like to announce the following ongoing projects for the new Microsoft platform.

St Martin and Grand Case:

These sceneries are based off the popular Princess of the Caribbean packages from Xplane but every single asset is being revised and updated. This is due how VRAM is much more at a premium in this sim so all the effort now is to make it as streamlined as possible (the aim is to maintain the same performance as the base package).

The new developer SDK comes with great tools for tracking system bandwidth and we are excited to make the most of it.

Future Projects:

Soon after these sceneries are finished the focus will shift to South America as we will produce a range of products that will be used for real world training.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Source