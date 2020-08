Tacview 1.8.4 Released - Supports MSFS And DCS

What is Tacview?

Eager to understand what really happened during your last flight? Tacview is a universal flight data analysis tool which enables you to easily record, analyze and understand any flight to improve your skills much faster than with conventional debriefings.

Whether you are a private pilot, a virtual squadron leader, or a casual simer, Tacview is an invaluable tool which enables you to understand what really happened and to improve piloting style as well as tactical skills!

