  • FlyMex Announces Mexico City VFR for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    FlyMex announces "Mexico City VFR" for Microsoft Flight simulator (MSFS) with hundreds of iconic Mexico City buildings, monuments and landmarks for you, enjoy a real "Visual Flight Rules" experience over the skies of Mexico City and surroundings!

    We have reproduced hundreds of key buildings, monuments and landmarks for you to enjoy as you immerse yourself in flight over Aztec land, places like; "Bellas Artes Palace", "Mexico City Cathedral " (The biggest Cathedral in America), "National Palace", "Teotihuacan pyramids", "Reforma skyscrapers, monuments and Iconic Buildings", "Santa Fe corporate area", "Insurgentes Avenue main LandMarks", "El centro Landmarks" (including the LatinAmerican Tower)" "Iconic city stadiums", literally hundreds of buildings and Mexico City Area world famous landmarks for real immersive flight experience over one of the largest city in the world, Available soon.

